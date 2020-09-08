The Air Force dropped some interesting news on Enid recently with the announcement the service will phase out its fleet of T-1 Jayhawk trainers sometime by 2025.
A lot of information remains unsettled at this time, including the exact timeline and how disposing of the T-1 will affect jobs at Vance Air Force Base. Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, commander of 19th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, said recently the T-1 will be phased out completely between fiscal years 2023 and 2025.
Vance and Randolph will be the first to see the T-1 disappear from the skies as the Air Force implements its streamlined Pilot Training Next program through UPT 2.5, which currently is in a preliminary implementation phase at both Randolph and Vance.
Currently, students who will go on to fly airlift and tanker aircraft advance to the T-1 after completing the T-6 Texan II curriculum. UPT 2.5 is the next step in the Air Force’s program, which utilizes off-the-shelf technology, simulators and flexible curricula paths to increase efficiency and output in the training pipeline.
Under UPT 2.5, students in the air mobility track will transition to an all-simulator training syllabus after they finish with the T-6. The transition already is in effect at Randolph, where air mobility students already have gone to an all-simulator syllabus. At Vance, students headed to air mobility aircraft now train for about three months, in a combination of simulators and the T-1, before moving on to their operational aircraft. UPT pilots at Laughlin AFB in Texas and Columbus AFB in Mississippi will continue training in the T-1 for the immediate future.
The big reason for doing away with the T-1 is money. Wills said the T-1 is nearing the end of its service life, and the cost to replace or upgrade the T-1 fleet is too steep. The major issue with the T-1 is aging engines, Wills said — an issue that would take about $500 million to address, fleet-wide.
Wills said implementation of UPT 2.5 at Vance is due to the initiative of former wing commander Col. Corey Simmons, who requested Vance be added to Randolph to test the new training concept. The program is being implemented about a year ahead of schedule at Vance, and will follow at other UPT training bases, Wills said, if the Air Force is pleased with the results it receives.
Loss of the T-1 may be mitigated from a job standpoint, Wills said, by an increase in the number of flight hours expected of the T-6 in coming years, which will require more maintenance hours.
We don’t know the exact impact, but we know the Air Force has a plan, and we know Vance is strong and will remain an important part of the Air Force pilot-training program.
