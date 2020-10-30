The torch is being passed at Autry Technology Center.
Earlier this week, the Autry Tech board named Dwight Hughes as superintendent, only the sixth superintendent in the school’s history.
Hughes will take over July 1, replacing Brady McCullough, who announced his retirement in late August after six years in the post.
Hughes has deep roots in Northwest Oklahoma and will be a great fit for Autry Tech. He currently is superintendent/CEO for High Plains Technology Center in Woodward and will be at Autry Tech over the next several months during the transition.
Hughes graduated as valedictorian from Freedom High School. He attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University for two years before transferring to Oklahoma State University, completing a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree.
He started his career teaching drafting at Indian Meridian Vo-Tech School, which later became Meridian Technology Center, for two years before being named the administrative intern. Hughes continued his career as director of daytime and full-time adult programs. He then was assistant superintendent at Northwest Technology Center for eight years before moving to High Plains Technology Center as deputy superintendent, which included vision building and implementation with all directors and full-time instructors preceding his responsibilities as superintendent of HPTC, where he has been since 2011. During his 29 years of CareerTech experience, he has worked in all the major divisions of a technology center.
Autry Tech has long been one of the premier CareerTech schools in Oklahoma, earning a reputation known nationwide. It’s leaders have been visionaries who have instituted several programs that benefit students, businesses and the community. That tradition was continued under McCullough’s tenure. He spearheaded several new initiatives, including the purchase of a new training facility at 1802 N. Van Buren, new construction on the east end of the main campus for a diesel technology program, a CNC machine program and a fabrication lab, as well as the renovation of the culinary arts classroom to create a state-of-the-art training facility. During an August meeting, the Autry Tech board named the new technology lab the McCullough Lab in his honor.
“I am very honored to be named the sixth superintendent/CEO of Autry Technology Center and look forward to building on its incredible history,” Hughes said. “Autry Tech consistently ranks as one of the top CareerTechs in the state, and I look forward to putting my experience to work as we continue to offer innovative programs to improve the area’s economy.”
We welcome Hughes to our community and can’t wait to see what ideas he has.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.