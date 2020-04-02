YWCA Enid certainly has grown since its humble beginnings in 1920.
Back then, YWCA had a budget of $1,500 to furnish its facility in Enid, at 120 W. Randolph. A sitting room, kitchen and a screened-off area with cots gave space for women who worked downtown to gather and prepare and eat their lunch, and a safe place to sleep for women travelers and those in need.
Now, YWCA Enid does so much more. We couldn’t imagine what life in Enid would be like without the agency.
In 1979, the organization opened Option House, a shelter for battered women and their children. The two-bedroom house often was at capacity, and community members, in cooperation with YWCA, would open their homes to families escaping domestic violence. In 1982, YWCA Option House moved to an 11-bedroom facility, which was the largest in the state at the time. The name was changed to the Crisis Center.
Services expanded in 1998 with addition of a women’s halfway house, and again in 2003 thanks to a $600,000 capital campaign and a $2.7 million grant from the Reynolds Foundation.
In 2014, YWCA Enid began offering Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exams for women who’ve been raped or sexually assaulted.
The YWCA Enid Crisis Center is designed to serve women with children, unlike other facilities that do not serve children. The shelter provides services to women fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking and serves communities in Garfield, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major and Grant counties. Women typically are at the Crisis Center for about 30 days.
Another service of YWCA Enid is My Sister’s Closet, which assists women and their families with clothing and household items.
The on-site donation facility provides gently used or donated clothing for women, men and children, as well as furniture and household goods for those making a new home.
My Sister’s Closet is not limited to residents of the shelter. Community members in need also can browse for needed items.
In order to do all this important work, YWCA Enid needs our help. About half the agency’s budget comes through local fundraising. Its largest fundraiser of the year, Purses with Purpose, currently is set for July 9 at Stride Bank Center. And, the annual sponsorship drive currently is underway. To help out financially, go to www.ywcaenid.com or call (580) 234-7581.
These are tough times for everyone, but we hope people remember to support YWCA Enid.
