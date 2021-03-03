The Enid News & Eagle is establishing a community advisory board. The community advisory board will provide us an additional layer of individuals who can help us with good story ideas as well as perspectives on issues that matter to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
We are looking for individuals who are involved with and pay attention to what is going on in Enid and Garfield County, as well as our Northwest Oklahoma coverage area. We are also looking for people who read the Enid News & Eagle regularly, either in print or online.
We want people who will thoughtfully present ideas and who have a passion about our community. We are looking for diverse perspectives, and we also want people who are willing to listen and provide ideas without being rude or confrontational.
If you are interested in serving on this board, please email Cindy Allen at callen@enidnews.com by Tuesday, March 9. Please include your name, age, city of residence, phone number, email address and a brief description about why you want to be a community advisory board member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.