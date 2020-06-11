In what’s sure to be a controversial move, the state of Oklahoma on Monday will start charging admission fees to 22 state parks.
The cost per vehicle is $8 for residents with an Oklahoma license plate and $10 for out-of-state residents per day.
The idea of the admission fee has been considered for some time, with the money raised to go toward updating the state’s crumbling park facilities and infrastructure.
The parks included on the list are: Beavers Bend, Boiling Springs, Cherokee Landing, Fort Cobb, Foss, Grand Lake’s Honey Creek and Twin Bridges areas, Great Plains, Great Salt Plains, Greenleaf, Keystone, Lake Murray, Lake Texoma, Lake Thunderbird, Lake Wister, Natural Falls, Osage Hills, Robbers Cave, Sequoyah, Tenkiller and Lake Eufaula and its Arrowhead area.
With respect to Salt Plains, the fee does not apply to Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge, where there are walking and driving trails, nor does it apply to the crystal digging area east of Cherokee or the refuge viewing areas to the north off Oklahoma 11.
However, free parking for one vehicle is included in lodging and camping reservations at each park, so there won’t be a double charge to enter the park, then a new charge to camp. Visitors using state park golf courses and some concessionaire areas won’t pay a fee. Some restaurants and concessionaires may provide parking validation.
The state plans to allow free parking for Oklahomans 62 or older as well as honorably discharged veterans. Oklahomans certified as totally disabled will pay a $4 admission fee. Park staff must confirm eligibility in order to receive the savings.
Only passenger vehicles will be charged the fee. The state does not plan to charge extra for boats, trailers or other items being towed into parks.
The state also will offer three-day, one-week and annual passes. The annual pass, which is valid for all 22 parks, will cost Oklahomans $60. Out-of-state residents will pay $75. All buses will pay a flat fee of $25 a day.
In a perfect world, the state wouldn’t charge for use of state parks. However, we don’t live in a perfect world, and the state has struggled financially to fund all of its needs. There just isn’t the money to pay for everything, and state park maintenance has been one of the things getting shorted.
As anyone who has visited a state park knows, there is a need for revenue to fund repairs and improvements.
As long as all the money raised from park entry fees goes toward maintenance, we support this effort.
