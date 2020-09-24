We want to give a shout out to Boy Scout Jaden Jenkins, who is a candidate for Eagle Scout.
His project is to restore the Statue of Liberty replica to its pedestal on the Garfield County Court House lawn.
The statute had graced the downtown area since 1950 until a storm knocked it down, damaging the torch and arm, in July 2014. A gift to the community from the Boy Scouts of America, the statue is made of thin metal and suffered deep cracks and splits along some of its seams when it fell. Parts of the torch and the statue’s arms also were heavily damaged in the 2014 storm.
Previous efforts to repair the statue were stymied by a lack of artists skilled in working with its soft copper material, and the cost to recreate the statue. Garfield County Clerk’s Office undertook a search for a feasible repair in 2017, but the closest they came was a company that said they could make a mold of the statue, then make a new statue from the mold. However, the cost of just making the mold was $30,000.
Jenkins, a candidate for Eagle Scout with Cimarron Council BSA, has put together a plan to have the statue repaired and placed back on its pedestal for a third of that cost.
The statue was a gift from the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of the Great Salt Plains Council, predecessor to today’s Cimarron Council. Scouts collected enough money to purchase and install the statue. The original cost of the replica was $360. It was part of a nationwide celebration of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary.
Renovation work on the statue already is underway. Jenkins has disassembled the base, and is working with a donor in Enid to solder the original seams and to repair the damage from 2014.
A separate donor in Stillwater is providing the labor to build a new steel base for the statue, in place of its original wood base.
Jenkins hopes to have the statue restored and installed some time in October.
Donated use of a bucket truck or crane is needed to complete the statue’s reinstallation.
Jenkins is collecting donations to fund the restoration project through a GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/strengthening-the-arm-of-liberty, and donations are being accepted at the Cimarron Council office, 317 North Grand, Enid, OK 73701.
We hope anyone who can will support this project.
