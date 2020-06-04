We can’t believe some of the dangerous behavior going on in the airspace around Vance Air Force Base with people recklessly endangering pilots and others.
First, there was a report recently of a drone flying well within the Vance flight path, in violation of federal law. Now, there have been reports of people shining lasers at planes.
According to Vance leaders, “In the past 10 months, and twice in the last few weeks, Vance pilots have reported lasers being shined into their cockpits from various locations around Enid.”
This isn’t fun and games, and it has to stop.
“Pointing a laser, no matter how small, at an aircraft flying is incredibly dangerous to the pilot and the populated areas below,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Occhuizzo, Vance’s chief of safety. “It’s not a game. Lasing the cockpit can distract or cause serious injury to pilots who already have a lot going on while they’re airborne.”
So-called “lasing” also has been known to “leave an afterimage or blind a pilot for precious seconds,” according to a Vance press release.
“At Vance, this is particularly dangerous because all of the incidents have been in the evening, while the aircraft were either landing or performing touch-and-go maneuvers,” according to Vance public affairs.
Each incident has been reported to Enid Police Department. Obviously, it would be difficult to find the perpetrators, who could disappear long before police are dispatched, but they should be warned. The federal charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
An accident caused by this dangerous behavior could have deadly consequences for pilots and people on the ground. Vance planes regularly fly over populated areas.
Whoever is doing this needs to stop. And, if you know who is doing it tell them to stop or report them to the police.
