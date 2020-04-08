Some political hopefuls and incumbents already have announced they’re running for office, but it becomes official when the candidate filing period begins Wednesday and continues through Friday.
Filings will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Candidates for state offices file with the secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City, and candidates for county offices file with the secretary of their county election board.
In Garfield County, offices up for election this year are District 2 county commissioner, court clerk, clerk and sheriff.
Wisely, all social distancing precautions will be observed.
For more local election-related information, call Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016, or visit www.elections.ok.gov.
Meanwhile, candidates for federal, state and legislative offices are encouraged to file by mail or delivery service.
Because the state Capitol is closed to the public, in-person candidate filing will take place in the south parking lot. Candidates are advised to remain in their vehicles and follow traffic flow signs.
We applaud candidates willing to throw their hats into the ring — along with incumbents running for for re-election — even with uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
