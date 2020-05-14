The idea put forth by Enid Park and Recreation Board to keep Champlin Pool and the two splash pads closed for the summer sure sparked outrage and debate on social media.
We want to reiterate, though, that nothing is final. City Manager Jerald Gilbert will make a final determination later this month, taking into account the Park Board’s recommendation and — no doubt — comments from residents, as well as how the COVID-19 situation evolves in the city and state.
The board on Tuesday had a lengthy discussion on the situation.
Pool manager Kim Haley told the board that if Champlin Pool opened Memorial Day weekend as scheduled, a lot of changes would have to be made. For one, capacity would be cut to about 100, one-fourth of total capacity.
Also, swimmers would have to get out of the pool every 30 minutes so staff could clean. That means each day the pool would be open for five and a half hours, but would only allow swimming for three hours.
And, that isn’t all. Face masks would be mandatory for anyone not in the water, including lifeguards, adhering to guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chairs would be need to be cleaned every time someone got up to go into the pool or restrooms.
In addition, 22 lifeguards would be needed for the season, as well as two bathroom attendants. So far, two lifeguards have been hired.
The pool already is a money-losing proposition for the city, and all of the extra precautions would add to that cost.
Five years ago, during discussions with Denny Price Family YMCA about the possibility of the Y taking over pool management, Gilbert said the city loses $25,000-$30,000 a year operating Champlin Pool.
With respect to the splash pads, Haley said CDC recommends those remain closed, as areas with more than 10 people should be avoided per social distancing guidelines. She also said CDC reported that while there is no evidence suggesting coronavirus spreads through pools, water at splash pads is not chlorinated with bromine.
Keeping the pool and splash pads closed during the summer is seen by many as harsh, but given the facts as they stand now, may be the best move to make.
Safety needs to be a priority. But, the situation could change. We will all have to wait and see what happens.
