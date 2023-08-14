A reputation is built over time. Coulten Cue, new general manager of the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, is on a mission to build the reputation of the Garfield County Fair. It will take time, but he’s off to a good start.
Over the years, participation in most Midwestern county fairs has declined. The early September Garfield County Fair hosted at the Enid Expo Center grounds no longer features a carnival or on-stage entertainers. The indoor and outdoor commercial exhibits have mostly drifted away.
Cue has plans to change that decline with the addition of some fun events in 2023. Building upon the county fair’s core foundation of livestock, 4-H, FFA and open class exhibits, Cue is adding some new activities — especially on Saturday, Sept. 9, which is midway through the Sept. 6-11 event. A live outdoor concert at the Expo Center grounds will be an attraction, with family activities and food trucks in the surrounding area. Pony rides, kiddie train rides and bounce houses will be among the activities. Nearby, auto racing will return to the Enid Speedway, attracting a different age of visitors.
Inside the Expo Center, Cue has plans to beef up the commercial exhibits that typically share space with numerous rows of traditional entries.
Building on the county fair’s traditional strength in agriculture, food, nutrition, home economics and the arts, several events add a “fun element” to the annual competition for blue (or purple, red, green or white) ribbons: a chocolate dessert contest, a pie-baking contest, a gift basket competition and an Oklahoma “Best of Wheat” bread-baking contest.
While many potential fairgoers want to see a return of a big-time carnival and popular stage entertainment, those changes take a significant up-front investment and the promise of a crowd. Cue is making logical steps toward building the crowd size. And, that’s all in additional to the traditional livestock competitions and annual premium sale.
We hope visitors enjoy the changes and spread the word.
