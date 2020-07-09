A long-held dream has taken another step toward becoming reality.
Tuesday night, Enid city commissioners approved a design proposal and awarded a contract for a new skate park. The new park, to be built at Randolph and 5th, will replace the old one behind the police department.
The old skate park will be torn down, and a new shooting simulation and CLEET training center for Enid Police Department will be built on the site. EPD is providing $100,000 for the new skate park.
The contract for the park, worth $378,688, was awarded to Spohn Ranch Skateparks. The city already had set aside $30,000 for the park and had to appropriate the remainder from the general fund.
A bigger and better skate park has been discussed for many years by city officials and Enid Park Board. Members of the skating community in Enid also were involved. A design committee, which includes commissioners Ben Ezzell and Jerry Allen, approved the final design June 30 from Spohn Ranch Skateparks.
“We just want somewhere safe where these kids deserve to go,” one member of the Enid skating community told commissioners Tuesday.
Construction will begin in early fall and should finish by Thanksgiving, said Ezzell.
It’s good to see all the discussions have resulted in a plan that can move forward. Now, we just need the weather to cooperate so construction can proceed without too many delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.