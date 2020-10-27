A group of Longfellow Middle School students will make history Dec. 2 when their science experiment is launched into space.
The students, who were sixth-graders in Jesseca Patnode’s class when they came up with the experiment last year, had the honor of seeing their idea chosen for National Center for Earth and Space Science Education’s Student Spaceflight Experiments program. Their idea, which was entirely student-led, seeks to answer the question, “How is seed germination affected by microgravity?”
This is first experiment from Enid to be selected to take flight.
“It has been an honor to have been a part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program,” Patnode said. “What an amazing opportunity this has been for my Longfellow Middle School sixth-grade students.”
The launch, originally scheduled for June, was pushed back. Astronauts on the International Space Station will carry out the class’ design, and the experiment will be returned to the students for harvesting and analysis. Teachers are planning on hosting a launch party that day with live streaming provided by SSEP.
NCESSE created the program to give students an experience similar to that of a real-world scientist, founder Jeff Goldstein said. The Longfellow students join kids from across the country who were chosen.
“We are grateful to Dr. Jeff Goldstein and his team for creating such a wonderful program that provides students the opportunity to be ‘scientists,’” Patnode said. “My students were very excited about this challenge and enjoyed collaborating to complete their experiment.”
Dusty Hugaboom, astronomy teacher at Enid High School and one of the mentor educators, thanked the Enid community for their support.
“None of this would have been possible without the generous donations from the community of Enid,” Hugaboom said. “They have provided a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the kids.”
In addition to the science experiment, students across the district created mission patch designs to accompany the science experiment to the ISS. The two winning patches — one created by an elementary student and one created by a secondary student — display images of space, the Earth and the name of Enid Public Schools.
These students deserve congratulations from us all for this awesome achievement.
