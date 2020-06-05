The military has been called upon to attack its own citizens on American soil for a photo opportunity for the president. This begs the question, "How far will they go to obey the whims of a president, who is clearly losing it?"
Will our pilots start bombing and strafing our own people in our cities and towns?
Will our soldiers and airmen start bayoneting people in the streets?
Newspaper reporters should start asking these question to base commanders and get some clarity on this, and to determine if our military is now an enemy to our democracy and our voices.
Public sentiment can change from positive affirmation, "Thank you for your service," to public disdain in a very short time.
History will tell us that officers who obeyed the orders of Der Fuhrer did not fair well at Nuremberg, and many paid the price for their total obedience to Adolf Hitler.
Remember that.
Lyle Rader, Enid
