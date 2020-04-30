Volunteers are invaluable to many organizations during the best of times.
During these trying times as we all try to deal with COVID-19 and all of the associated issues, volunteers have become even more precious.
Several Enid organizations have found that out in recent weeks.
Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma has seen demand for its services more than double during the pandemic. The food resource center usually distribute an average of 13,000 pounds of food each week. Since the pandemic and associated shutdown of many businesses, demand has skyrocketed.
Loaves & Fishes also changed the way it provided food to those in need, shifting to a drive-through model that needed staff, board members and volunteers to work.
RSVP of Enid has seen a boost in volunteerism lately, too.
For seniors who aren’t able to get out to pick up food, RSVP of Enid has significantly increased its Mobile Meals program.
A total of 453 volunteers serve with RSVP, and 100 of them a week deliver hot meals to home-bound seniors.
Like Loaves & Fishes, RSVP Executive Director Christy Baker had to enlist some new volunteers when the pandemic hit.
Fifty new clients have signed up during the pandemic, Baker said. Prior to COVID-19, RSVP delivered 132 meals a day, and now volunteers are delivering 182 meals five days a week.
Baker said the surge in volunteers to meet the increase in demand is inspiring.
“This surplus in both supply and demand is another shining example of this community,” she said. “We continue to see where there is a need, there is a solution, and Enid Mobile Meals is so proud each of our volunteers.”
Our Daily Bread, too, has seen an increase in demand and needs volunteers to make it work.
The soup kitchen usually serves meals to 100-300 people a day, five days a week. During the pandemic, that has shifted to a bag meal program, delivered out the front door to those in need.
These are just some of the examples we’ve seen recently. There are plenty of other volunteers doing a variety of tasks to make things easier for so many people in our community.
Last week was National Volunteer Week, but we are good in saying we need to thank our volunteers every day, all year, not just during a special week.
We want to commend those people who stepped up and gave of themselves to help others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.