A recent column by William McKenzie, former longtime reporter for The Dallas Morning News and now senior editorial adviser at the George W. Bush Institute, carried this headline: “COVID-19 Highlights the Need for a Free Press Around the World.” How true that is.
Amid this pandemic, it is perhaps more important than ever that the press be unfettered, and thus able to question public officials and hold them to account, or simply to report on efforts undertaken to curb the spread.
McKenzie’s column, written during the first weeks of the coronavirus’ impact in this country, noted a story by the Morning News’ science reporter about the therapies and vaccines that were being pursued by scientists worldwide. “How does the broad public get access to that kind of information without knowledgeable reporting that depends upon a range of sources?” McKenzie wrote.
The short answer is, it doesn’t, and in many parts of the world that is especially true.
In the 2020 version of its annual Freedom in the World report, the organization Freedom House gave China a zero (on a 0-to-4 scale) for press freedom. The Communist Party there keeps a tight rein on the media. “Think how different the world might be if information about the virus had been able to flow more freely out of China as COVID-19 developed in Wuhan,” McKenzie wrote.
Just nine of the 46 nations Freedom House reviews had scored 3 or higher. One of those was the United States, with a 4, although the organization noted some concerns including the loss of local news outlets in many communities.
We’re glad to say The Oklahoman continues to produce a daily newspaper, as it has for nearly 120 years, despite ongoing challenges facing the industry. COVID-19 is just the latest.
The pandemic has mandated that our employees work remotely, instead of in our downtown office. It forced our parent company to implement one-week unpaid furloughs for our full-time employees for each of the next three months. This will mean an even leaner newsroom, with reporters and editors filling in for colleagues where necessary, to ensure the most important stories are covered well.
As a result, our reporters were at the Capitol on Monday when members of the Legislature returned to vote on a coroinavirus-related emergency declaration by Gov. Kevin Stitt. They’ll be there as lawmakers hash out a budget agreement.
Reporters from The Oklahoman broke the story about how two weeks before the first positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma County, the coronavirus circulated at a party in Oklahoma City attended by roughly 200 people. At least one of those in attendance later died from the disease, according to sources.
The Oklahoman has attended, in person or virtually, every COVID-19 update by the governor, asking questions of Stitt or medical professionals that are important to readers.
At a briefing Tuesday, Stitt alluded to the importance of reliable news about COVID-19, commending this newspaper and two other outlets “for verifying information instead of just sharing articles or charts based off inaccurate testing facts.”
That work will continue, with gratitude that we live in a country that cherishes a free press.
~ The Oklahoman
