Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.