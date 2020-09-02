If nothing else good comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps there will be one positive note: Communities finally may recognize the struggles that plague parents of special needs children.
Thanks to the forward thinking of Tahlequah officials a few years ago, the city has been working on a playground for special needs children. The playground isn’t the be-all for every type of special needs child. That would be difficult, indeed, given the resources municipalities must live with these days. But it’s a great start, and today’s city administration, as well as those of the future, can continue to build on it.
And then, some local organizations also have taken up the cause. My Friends & Me is one of the most praise-worthy groups to come along in years. Before the pandemic hit, this group’s goal was to encourage the community to interact with people with disabilities and promote autism awareness. That mission hasn’t changed, but it’s been more of a challenge, since in-person interaction is no longer possible. Still, President Nicki Barnes Scott has done everything she can to help people with disabilities — especially the kids — maintain some sort of interpersonal contact.
Then there’s the Tahlequah Community Playhouse, which has enjoyed great success with its program for the developmentally disabled, Penguin Project. Again, the pandemic has put the kibosh on staged productions.
But the pandemic has laid bare a more basic challenge that too many people don’t think about. And as detailed in a story in the Aug. 26 Daily Press, it involves the parents of special needs children.
Most schools in this area are offering a mix of options for children: learning in the classroom, virtual teaching, or a blend of the two. But the situation with Norwood School — which had to close temporarily after someone tested positive for the virus — put the challenge into stark views.
Working parents of teenagers without developmental disabilities can perhaps weather the storm, counting on their kids to be responsible enough to keep up with distance learning at home. That is, if the parents opt not to send the kids to the classroom. Working parents with younger kids, and who don’t want to risk exposure of those children, have a more difficult choice to make. If they can’t work from home, what do they do? Quit their jobs so they can oversee their children’s education? Ask for leaves of absence, the duration of which is anybody’s guess right now? And who will pay the bills?
The situation is even more complex for working parents with special needs kids. Only a few lucky parents have the necessary expertise to guide these children to the often-intimidating world of academia. So even if they are able to work from home, or procure an extended leave, they may have difficulty coping with this one facet of the children’s lives. And since some special needs children also are immunocompromised, risking on-site school attendance may not be an option if the parents wanted to exercise it. And in this area, there no state-supported or tribal day care centers for these children.
Family and friends of people with special needs kids need to ask themselves what they can do, within reason, to help. And frankly, so does the community at-large. We cannot let this pandemic cast aside our most vulnerable youngsters.
~ Tahlequah Daily Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.