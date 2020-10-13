The first was the worst.
We’re talking about the Sept. 29 debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. We still haven’t recovered.
In past presidential debates, it was normal to root for the candidate you favored, and you felt like you were supporting somebody honorable and worthy of being president.
We were depressed by how things devolved in that low-down, dirty debate. The first debate was an embarrassment for the candidates and for our country.
There weren’t any highlights, but we saw plenty of lowlights. Trump refused to condemn white supremacists, telling the Proud Boys to “stand back, stand by.” Responding to repeated interruptions, Biden asked Trump, “Will you shut up, man?”
If you wanted to glean information from a discussion of ideas, you couldn’t due to the lack of civil dialogue. The process failed us. The basic soundness of citizenship of United States helped us get through the debacle.
The first debate didn’t serve any purpose. In fact, it was counterproductive.
We didn’t learn anything about policies. We actually felt worse off for watching it.
After the first debate went off the rails, we learned President Trump and others were suffering from COVID-19. We pray for the full recovery for the president and all who are suffering from the disease across our nation.
A second presidential debate planned for next Thursday isn’t happening. It appears another debate could occur around Oct. 22.
If and when another presidential debate happens, a better format must be enforced. We encourage the candidates to respect each other and focus on the issues.
We hope Trump and Biden exercise more decorum. Let viewers extract information and understand the facts.
We don’t mind a strong debate of rational ideas. We just don’t need uncivil attacks on personalities.
— The Norman Transcript
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.