Enid Police Department has received approval to host its own police academies.
Now, new officers can complete their state-required training here, rather than attend the months long Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training program in Ada.
A change approved by the Legislature and signed into law last year made the difference. Previously, there was a population requirement of more than 60,000 people for a department to hold its own academies.
According to EPD Capt. Gary Fuxa, instructors from Enid already have been going to CLEET for years, so they are proficient in the requirements.
Initially, any academy held by EPD would be for its own new officers only. But, with approval from CLEET, the Enid academy later could conduct training for officers from nearby communities.
Conducting its own academies would help EPD in a couple of ways.
One, it would be a financial savings. The department would save the costs of having to send people to Ada for training.
Secondly, it would allow EPD to provide the state-required training, then do more specific training on Enid, including local geography, city ordinances and EPD’s own reports.
The department would have contract with another department for driver’s training, because there are no facilities available in Enid to accommodate such training. Fuxa said Enid’s academy also could qualify officers with rifles and shotguns, allowing them to carry them on duty. That is no longer done at the academies hosted in Ada.
A new training center would help a great deal. The center, which will feature a 50-seat classroom and a virtual shooting simulation system, will be built on the location of the current skate park at 400 W. State. The skate park will be relocated to 5th and Randolph.
This is good news for EPD. We like the idea of the department being able to host its own academies. We can’t wait to see this happen.
