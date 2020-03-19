The announcement earlier this week that schools throughout the state would be closed until at least April 6 caused a lot of consternation among many.
Enid Public Schools, though, alleviated a lot of the worry when it announced it would provide free sack lunches and breakfasts to all children under age 18 while schools are out.
The program starts Monday, the day spring break was supposed to have ended, at three sites: Garfield Elementary School, 400 N. 7th; Glenwood Elementary School, 824 N. Oakwood; and Enid High School, 611 W. Wabash.
Breakfast will be served 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Parents are asked to pull through the school drive, and meals will be delivered to the family’s car.
Due to U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, students must be present in the car to receive a meal.
In addition, any parents needing to pick up medication for their children may do so 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at their child’s school.
They will need to show an ID to school officials.
The continued closure of schools as state officials react to the spread of COVID-19 no doubt is going to cause problems for many people. Parents need to make arrangements for child care and other important issues.
But, EPS officials have done a great service by taking care of one big issue.
We want to thank them for providing free meals and commend them for making this decision quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.