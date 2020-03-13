Talk about support.
Enid Public School Foundation has been an amazing source of support to Enid teachers for many years.
Earlier in the week, members of EPS Foundation went to 11 schools and distributed $25,478 in grants to teachers. That brings the total to more than $600,000 in extra funding for classroom in 30-plus years.
The foundation presents grants twice in every school year, once in the fall semester and once in the spring semester. Last fall, teachers received $22,534 in grants.
The money is used by teachers for a variety of projects that enhance the learning experience of their students. While the foundation can’t fund every project, and its grant funding can’t make up for state funding, what it does is incredible.
Most materials are durable, impacting student learning for a number of years and covering a wide variety of subject matter.
Just a few of the projects funding are: Longfellow Middle School teacher Johnna Anderson received funds that will allow students to dissect fish, dig for fossils, perform experiments, make lava lamps and build rockets.
Hoover Elementary School teacher Amanda Purdy soon will be sharing materials to inspire students about science, technology, engineering and math with her project, “Mighty Girls in STEM.” Little learners in Kelsey Johnson’s second grade class at Glenwood Elementary School soon will be practicing math reasoning and computation skills with materials from her project, “Cold Hard Cash.”
The grant process is competitive, according to the foundation. All submissions from teachers are presented anonymously to a committee that selects recipients.
What makes the foundation’s work even more special is when you realize none of this would be possible without the support of so many people in the community.
The foundation’s money comes from donors who give a little, or in some cases a lot. The Signature Grant Donors program is for those people who have made gifts of at least $10,000 to EPS Foundation.
To lºearn more about the foundation, email Executive Director Janna Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org.
We’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate those teachers who received grants, thank EPS Foundation for this wonderful program and thank all the donors who gave the money that makes the grant program possible.
