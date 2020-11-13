Enid Regional Development Alliance is accepting applications for great opportunity for small local businesses.
This opportunity is the Micro-Enterprise Grant program, now in its second year. Next year, ERDA will award two $10,000 grants to local businesses with six or fewer employees. Recipients can use the funds for any business expense necessary for the operation, management, formation or expansion of the company.
Applications will be graded on the business’ viability, potential for growth and overall economic impact. The recipient must be willing to partner with ERDA and Autry Technology Center on their success through coaching and other business assistance. Priority is given to companies who make a product.
“Small business owners are an integral part of Enid and economic growth in the community,” said Lisa Powell, ERDA executive director. “We know that COVID-19 has impacted several small business owners. We hope that the Micro-Enterprise Grant will benefit the recipients as they continue to serve their customers through these challenging times. The grant will allow the recipient to use the funds for rent, payroll, inventory, software, marketing, equipment or renovations.”
Earlier this year, the first for the program, ERDA awarded a Micro-Enterprise Grant to Latoya Peyton, Sunny Moon Evening Care owner. The grant allowed Peyton to purchase new equipment, receive training and buy educational material for the children in her care.
Peyton has seen the results.
“Receiving the Micro-Enterprise Grant was extremely beneficial to the continued growth of my business,” Peyton said. “The equipment purchased will be great for the children, and the training I received through Autry Technology was very beneficial.”
Those interested in applying for the grant will need to turn in an application to ERDA by 5 p.m. April 30, by emailing it to trent@growenid.com or delivering it to the office at 2020 Willow Run, Suite 100. For more information and to download the application, visit www.growenid.com/local-incentives or contact Trent Misak at (580) 233.4232 or trent@growenid.com.
As Powell said, small businesses are an important part of Enid’s economy. We are glad that ERDA has set this funding aside for a small local business.
We hope to see plenty of applications for this assistance.
