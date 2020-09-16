For 100 years, YWCA Enid has been doing its best to help women and families in times of crisis.
The organization marked its first century Tuesday during its annual meeting and anniversary celebration, which was done in person and virtually.
YWCA offers a variety of services, in spite of the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Those services include:
• Counseling for victims of traumatic events. Child trauma counseling also is available.
• Crisis Center. The shelter is a safe haven for victims, and their dependent children, of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. It provides a safe, clean room with access to food, clothing and personal care items.
• SANE services. Sexual Assault Nurse Exams are available to victims.
YWCA provides an on-site room for a specially trained nurse to complete exams on survivors of rape and sexual assault. The room and nurse are designed to provide a more comfortable experience than an exam in a hospital setting while also completing the proper collection of forensic evidence for medical and legal documentation.
YWCA also has its Sexual Assault Response Advocate (SARA) program. When a victim comes to the YWCA SANE room, a SARA is provided for the victim. The volunteer has completed training, as well as shadowed an experienced SARA, to be a reliable resource or any victim who seeks help. The SARA provides several services, including sharing information about options so the victim can make informed choices.
The SARA can be there to listen and for emotional support and also help to explain the paperwork process and the exam process in order to help comfort the victim.
All of this, though, couldn’t happen without the support of the community. If you would like to help out, you can do so through YWCA’s website — https://www.ywcaenid.com/ — or by check to the office at 525 S. Quincy, Enid, OK, 73701.
We want to congratulate YWCA Enid for its first 100 years providing valuable services here. And, we want to join everyone on wishing the organization the best as it heads into its second century of work.
