One of the true measures of a person is found in the legacy left behind.
By that yardstick, K.V. Williams’ legacy indeed is a great one.
One of the founders of Hammer-Williams Co., Williams died recently at age 90.
You can look around and see evidence of Williams’ impact on Enid and Northwest Oklahoma with his businesses.
Other things, though, aren’t so evident because Williams didn’t draw attention to himself.
He loved to help others in need, said his grandson Alex, but he often did it anonymously.
“He did more than most will know,’’ Alex said. “He blessed others abundantly over the course of his 90 years. He would encourage every person that he encountered to work hard and follow their dreams.’’
Longtime friend and associate Tom Evans, president of Encompass Financial Services, echoed those sentiments. He has done evaluations of Williams’ business since the early days of Williams and Larry Hammer’s partnerships.
Williams was an encourager, Evans said.
“He wanted you to succeed, he wanted everyone to succeed,’’ Evans said. “I never heard him say a bad word about someone. He was respectful of people. You could sense the love he had for his family and was proud of their individual success.’’
Even as Williams’ business empire grew, the man never changed, Evans said.
“He never forgot where he came from,’’ he said. “He never put an air of superiority. He appreciated people who worked hard and treated everyone with respect.’’
What a legacy for anyone to leave.
We mourn K.V. Williams’ passing, but we also will not forget the man and his contributions to our community.
