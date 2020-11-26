There are days when we wonder what in the world we have to be thankful for.
Our nation continues to deal with the terrible COVID-19 pandemic, which has ruined so many lives. Many people still struggle to make ends meet, and every day the media brings us news of violence and disaster.
We live in a far from perfect nation, in a far from perfect world.
But we are free to pursue perfection, and for that we should be thankful.
We are free to reach for whatever dreams our imagination can conjure up, and for that we should be thankful.
We are free to travel wherever we choose in this great land of ours, to live where we please, and for that we should be thankful.
We are free to agree with our government, and just as free to disagree, and for that we should be thankful.
We are free, in the good times, to reach out and help those for whom the times are not so good, and when times are not so good for us we are free to ask for help, and for that we should be thankful.
We are free to worship as we choose, where we choose, how we choose, and if we choose not to, we are free to do that, too, and for that we should be thankful.
We are free to sit down today with our families, around our holiday tables, and give thanks for all of these blessings, safe in the knowledge the men and women of our armed forces are standing guard, around the world, to keep us free.
If there is not a place for you around a particular holiday table, you can share in the bounty of Thanksgiving at:
• Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph, will serve to-go Thanksgiving meals, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Walk-up service will be available at the soup kitchen’s front door, while those in vehicles are asked to drive west-to-east through the alley on the north side of Our Daily Bread, to receive a to-go meal at the north door.
• First Baptist Church, 401 W. Maine, also will be serving a mid-day Thanksgiving meal, with to-go service and a limited amount of on-site seating. To-go service is encouraged. The meal will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, at the east and south doors.
• Salvation Army will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, with to-go service at the alley entrance to the dining room, on the west side of their campus at 516 N. Independence.
For all these blessings, and the myriad of others that have been bestowed upon us in this, the richest, freest and most powerful nation on earth, we should be thankful.
And so we are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.