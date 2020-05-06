Enid Public Schools is rounding out its leadership team with three new appointments.
Two of the people hired are coming back to the district, while one is moving into a new job within the district.
Roy Bartnick, who has been the district’s STEAM coordinator, will become principal at McKinley Elementary School. He replaces Amanda Rader, who will become principal of Garfield Elementary School.
Bartnick has been a classroom teacher since 2006 and went on to be an assistant principal with Chisholm Public Schools. He joined EPS as a classroom teacher at Coolidge Elementary School in 2017.
At Enid High School, Jennifer Cruz has been appointed principal.
She began her education career in 1995 at Oklahoma City University as a certified trainer for family education. She has been a classroom teacher for Deer Creek and Putnam City Public schools. She was assistant principal at Longfellow Middle School, 2011-2012, and principal at Coolidge Elementary, 2012-2017, and returns to EPS after being superintendent of schools at Elmore City-Pernell Public Schools since 2017.
Cruz succeeds Dudley Darrow as EHS principal. Darrow accepted a position as EPS assistant superintendent of secondary education.
And, EPS named Melissa Graddick as special services director.
Graddick began her education career in 2002 as a special education teacher for the Lebanon City School District. She joined EPS in 2011 as a special education teacher at Enid High School and served on the Campus Advisory Committee, as well as the Curriculum Committee. She also served as EHS special education department chair.
In 2016, Graddick accepted a position as special education coordinator for Uvalde (Texas) Consolidated Independent School District and went on to serve as special education director for Hood-Somervell Counties Shared Service Arrangement Cooperative in Glen Rose, Texas.
She succeeds David McCune, who will retire June 30 after serving 38 years with EPS.
All will begin their new jobs July 1.
We want to welcome Cruz and Graddick back to Enid, and welcome Bartnick into his new position. We look forward to go things from all three.
