Joe Biden becomes president today in what is going to be one of the most remarkable inaugurations ever.
Outgoing President Donald Trump will not attend, which is a break from the past. Security, too, will be unprecedented given the heightened tensions that culminated in the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol when Congress was in session to certify the Electoral College votes.
Biden is going to face some serious issues as he takes office. Our political system is fractured, and he is going to have to work hard as his administration gets going.
The new president will use his inaugural address to call for unity. That’s going to be a tough sell, with so much anger and hatred seething in so many places in this country. Biden’s message of unity must ring louder and truer.
He also will have to display with his actions that he seeks unity and is willing to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans in a divided Congress, just as Republican lawmakers are going to have to show a willingness for bipartisanship as well. Biden needs to remember he is president of all the United States of America, including the more than 74 million people who voted against him, just as those who opposed him must accept that he is their president.
For his part, Trump on Tuesday released a video wishing Biden well, saying all Americans want to see the country be successful. He said Americans must unify and put aside political rancor. As we inaugurate our new leader, we also must remember that not only our friends and allies around the globe are watching, but those nations who would wish us harm are paying attention as well. And our enemies, particularly in the Kremlin, have proven quite adept at exploiting our differences in the past. We wish Joe Biden well as he takes office. To wish anything less would only add to the rancor we see currently in our political system. We must remember we are all Americans, regardless of our differences, and we want and need what is best for the country.
