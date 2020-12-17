We are glad Enid Public Schools has taken steps to return to in-person instruction after the Christmas break.
Earlier this week, the EPS Board of Education passed a revision to the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, changing how administrators determine whether to close schools once classes begin again on Jan. 5, 2021.
Under the new plan, decisions will be made largely on a site-by-site basis, rather than following the state Department of Education’s recommendation to follow weekly state health reports on community spread in Oklahoma counties. Whether a school will close depends on if enough faculty and staff are present to run school effectively; or if under 30% of a specific site’s students, faculty and staff are affected due to COVID-19.
If one or both criteria are not met, then the district would consider immediately shutting down that campus and returning to distance/virtual learning, in following health official guidelines.
When classes resume, the district’s mask policy — all students and staff must wear masks at school — and social distancing requirements will continue.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd proposed the revision to the board after EPS spent the last month in virtual learning, when Garfield County was reported at an average 67.7 new daily cases per 100,000 — above the 50 cases the district marked as in-person limit in August.
“When this board adopted the color-coded system back in early fall, it seemed like a good idea, and it was for a while,” Floyd said Monday night. “But as we went on through the semester, it ended up painting us into a corner we couldn’t get out of.”
Everyone — administrators, teachers, students and parents — did a good job dealing with virtual learning, but it’s apparent that virtual learning doesn’t work for everyone. It’s caused hardships for many parents who have had to juggle their work schedules with their children being home for school.
Virtual learning still will be an option for students next semester, if families want to continue that way.
For this plan to work, though, school staff, parents and children are going to have to remain vigilant when they are away from school. We would hope they wear masks in accordance with the city of Enid’s mask mandate and avoid large gatherings.
Bringing COVID-19 to school will only cause issues we all want to avoid.
