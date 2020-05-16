Better late than never.
After years of delays, Oklahomans will be able to get their new, federally compliant REAL ID licenses starting in July.
Most of the delays were caused by the Legislature failing to act, or in one instance mandating that the state couldn’t act, to implement the law, which was signed by President George W. Bush in 2005 and is designed to fortify state procedures to confirm people’s identities and to ensure that states are not giving licenses to terrorists.
The latest delay, though, came from the COVID-19 pandemic. The REAL ID licenses were supposed to finally be available by April 30, but the state’s response to the pandemic pushed back the rollout.
Oklahoma, which is one of two states (the other being Oregon) that have not complied, has received several extensions to become complaint and now has until October 2021 to issue the new cards. State officials, though, want to make sure they are available sooner.
Once the extension expires, any Oklahomans without federally compliant IDs who are trying to visit military bases or flying domestically will be turned away. That’s because their state identification won’t stand up to federal requirements adopted more than a decade ago.
Those without federally compliant cards will have to flash U.S. passports or another valid form of federal identification.
The new, federally compliant cards require more documentation and contain a gold star. Necessary documentation includes proof of residence and valid identification documents like a birth certificates and proof of name changes.
Over the years, Oklahoma lawmakers made the process a lot harder than it had to be. Citing concerns of federal overreach and privacy issues, legislators for years refused to get the ball rolling to bring Oklahoma into compliance. If fact, in 2007, the Legislature passed a bill forbidding the state from meeting provisions of the act.
At one point, the federal government offered to help the state pay for implementation, but lawmakers rejected that help, meaning the state will foot the entire bill — between $12 million to $18 million. Some of those costs were passed along through a $5 increase in the cost of an Oklahoma driver’s license.
In 2017, lawmakers finally came to their senses and passed legislation signed by then-Gov. Mary Fallin allowing state officials to start working on building a system in compliance with the act, which includes training tag agents and creating a centralized office to handle card manufacturing and storage.
Hopefully, when the July rollout comes about all of the anguish will be forgotten, and things will finally go smoothly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.