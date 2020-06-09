Enid has seen its share of demonstrations in the past few days as residents have marched against racial injustice.
The protests here have been non-violent, unlike what we’ve seen in other parts of the country, where some people have turned otherwise peaceful demonstrations into rampages of looting. We want to commend the organizers of the various demonstrations for the way they have been able to keep the spotlight on their message.
It’s an important message we all need to hear. Racial discrimination has no place in our society today — not that it ever had a place. But, we can’t change history, no matter how shameful, but we can vow to do better going forward.
Protests across the country came about after video surfaced showing a now-former Minneapolis police officer keeping a knee on the neck of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man, for almost nine minutes until Floyd died. It was the latest in a string of questionable deaths of black men and women at the hands of police officers.
The city of Enid also held a town hall meeting, moderated by Demetrius Office, to allow people to speak to elected officials and others about their concerns and experiences.
All of this talk has been good. It’s been uncomfortable for many, but as we said, it’s something we all needed to hear. Once the issues are out there, we can start to address them.
And, that’s the next step we all need to take.
We can’t let this moment pass without doing something. If we do, then everything that’s happened here and across the country was for naught.
We’ve heard the talk. We’ve had our say.
Now it’s time — actually, it’s long overdue — for actions.
Our elected leaders and police department leaders need to take what they’ve heard and put the words into action.
