People across the state are having to exercise patience as they try to renew or update their driver’s licenses.
In many locations, tag agents are requiring appointments, rather than walk-ins, as has been the custom for years.
There also is a wait time for getting a license — unfortunately a rather lengthy one.
Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for Department of Public Safety, said there currently is at least a 61-day wait to get a license through the state agency. Many locations are booked for as much as two months, she said, and few locations are accepting walk-in customers.
There also is no grace period for Oklahomans whose license has expired or is expiring — even if they’re waiting for an appointment time.
In Enid, the situation may not be as dire, at least as far as getting an appointment is concerned.
Enid Tag Agency, 115 W. Garriott, posted on its Facebook page that as of Tuesday appointments were available this week, and that walk-ins are being allowed between appointments. However, appointments are strongly recommended. Call (580) 234-4281.
Tag Agency of Enid, 112 N. Oakwood, is accepting walk-ins and not requiring appointments. Call (580) 242-8247.
The federally-compliant REAL ID licenses soon will be required to enter military bases, federal facilities or to fly domestically. The current state identification won’t stand up to the federal requirements adopted more than a decade ago.
More than 600,000 Oklahomans are expected to apply for a REAL ID by the end of 2021. Oklahoma was one of the final states to start issuing REAL ID-compliant licenses last year. It takes nearly 30 minutes to qualify for a license.
We hope Department of Public Safety can get these issues resolved soon. A two-month wait for a license is extreme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.