Today is your last chance.
The early voting period has passed, and now we urge you if you haven’t already voted to head to the polls and cast your ballots in this important election.
We would like to remind you that polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your regular voting location, although if you are in line and don’t get a ballot until after 7, you still will be allowed to vote.
We also want to remind you that state law requires you to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways you can prove you identity, but only one is required: Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state or tribal government; show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the election board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted.
This is an important election, as we said. At the top of the list, we choose the next president. But, there are other important issues to be decided as well.
For president and vice president, there are six sets of candidates on the ballot: Republicans Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence; Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris; Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen; independents Jade Simmons and Claudeliah J. Roze; independents Kanye West and Michelle Tidball; and independents Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are races for:
• U.S. Senate — incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, Democrat Abby Broyles, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit.
• U.S. Representative — incumbent Republican Rep. Frank Lucas and Democrat Zoe Midyett.
• Corporation Commission — incumbent Republican Todd Hiett and Libertarian Todd Hagopian.
• Judicial retention for Oklahoma Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals and Court of Civil Appeals.
• State Questions 805 and 814.
SQ 805 would change the Oklahoma Constitution by preventing prosecutors from using sentence enhancements against offenders never convicted of a violent felony.
Opponents say domestic abuse, abuse of vulnerable adults, animal cruelty and using a computer to solicit a minor are all crimes that would not be eligible for enhancements if SQ 805 passes.
SQ 814 would change funding for the state’s constitutionally protected tobacco settlement.
The question would reduce the amount of annual payment that flows into the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) by 50%, with the Legislature receiving 75% and TSET 25%. If the measure passes, lawmakers must use the TSET funds to pay the state’s required 10% Medicaid expansion contribution. The federal government is responsible for paying the remaining 90%.
Residents of Lahoma also will vote on two propositions: one to make the treasurer position appointed, and one for a half cent excise tax to raise money fro work on town buildings and facilities.
Don’t let the opportunity pass. Vote.
