Shepherd’s Cupboard has been helping feed those in need in Enid for many years.
Now, the work continues, but at a different location. The food pantry is based out of Christ United Methodist Church, 2418 W. Randolph, rather than the former Bethany United Methodist Church site near the intersection of 10th and Randolph.
The food pantry, once billed as the second-largest food pantry in the state, provided boxes of groceries to people in need twice a month out of the Bethany UMC building since 2000. But that site became unavailable at the end of 2020. The church itself had closed its doors in October 2019, but Shepherd’s Cupboard, with the help of longtime volunteers and donors from Willow View United Methodist Church, had been able to operate there through 2020.
The pantry operates on the same schedule it has been using: 9-11 a.m. the first and second Wednesday of each month in the north parking lot at Christ United Methodist Church.
The one drawback of the new location is it’s not close enough for longtime patrons on the east side who have walked or ridden bikes or wheelchairs to pick up food. But, that problem was quickly solved, thanks to generous volunteers who will deliver food to those patrons on the east side of town who don’t have their own transportation.
All of the great work Shepherd’s Cupboard does wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many. Quintin Wray, youth pastor at Willow View UMC, said his congregation was glad to be able to continue a longstanding relationship between Willow View and the food pantry.
Nellie Martin, treasurer at Christ UMC, said opening the doors to Shepherd’s Cupboard also enabled Christ UMC to continue ministering to the needs of the community, after closing the church’s Children’s Day Out program last year, due to COVID-19 concerns.
The next food distribution by Shepherd’s Cupboard will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday.
If you would like to support Shepherd’s Cupboard, donations can be made in care of Christ UMC, 2418 W. Randolph, Enid, OK 73703. To sign up for services with Shepherd’s Cupboard, call Pam Howard at (580) 484-0774.
We want to thank all the volunteers who make Shepherd’s Cupboard work for the people that need its services.
