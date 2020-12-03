Enid now has a mask mandate, which requires — with many exceptions — that people wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidelines in any indoor location.
The controversial measure passed Enid City Commission on Tuesday night on a 6-1 vote, after two previous attempts were voted down.
There really aren’t any enforcement provisions in the emergency declaration. Certainly, there is nothing in the declaration for Enid Police Department to enforce unless a business owner wants to report someone, then there could be a fine for trespass, disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, if a business owner wants to press the issue.
However, we urge everyone to not get hung up on the enforcement aspects.
Voluntary compliance is the key here. With a mask mandate in place, we believe most people, businesses and organizations will follow the rules. And, if they have a good reason for not masking, that’s OK.
The list of exemptions is lengthy, and includes children under 5; people communicating with a person with a disability when a mask would hurt communication; people whose occupations do not allow wearing of a mask; and people for whom a mask would impair an existing health condition, those with developmental disabilities and those with a disability that makes masks impractical.
The mandate also does not apply to Vance Air Force Base (which already has its own rules), Garfield County Court House, school buildings, religious institutions, hospitals and other medical residential facilities.
As a community, we will benefit from people being more careful, more respectful of others, more likely to mask up in more situations. But, we also have to remember, masks are not foolproof. They don’t provide 100% protection.
The goal here is to get control of the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections so more draconian measures — remember the shutdown of earlier this year — don’t have to be implemented.
