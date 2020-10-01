In September and October of each year, we make a special effort to focus on cancer: prevention, detection, treatment, caretakers, survivors and, ultimately, cures.
October is perhaps best known because of the easily recognized pink ribbons and overall use of the color pink in connection with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. However, the American Cancer Society also notes September as the awareness month for prostate, blood, ovarian, childhood and gynecologic cancers. Other types of cancer are the focus at other times.
Cancer can start any place in the body when cells grow out of control, crowding out healthy body cells, parts and functions. Cancer comes in many types, but the disease is nasty stuff. Just the word “cancer” itself causes fear. But, that’s a fear we all can help ease with knowledge, responsible facts, and constructive action.
For one, we are blessed to live in a time and place where more is known, and more can be done about cancer, than ever before. In Enid, we are fortunate to have good health care professionals and resources that specialize in dealing with different aspects of cancer. Some of those were mentioned in a Cancer Awareness and Prevention section published Sept. 27, and more will be addressed in future publications.
Enid also has great resources for those currently dealing with cancer: patients, caretakers and survivors. It is heartwarming to read the stories of people in the middle of the battle who have powerful, positive, encouraging words for others.
A word of caution is important, too. When seeking out information about cancer prevention or treatment, especially when looking online, know the source of information and be selective. Use resources that you know to be reliable, especially ones recommended by local hospitals — Integris and St. Mary’s — or medical professionals. Give extra credibility to education or government websites or well-known institutions such as Mayo Clinics, MD Anderson, Johns Hopkins or Sloan Kettering.
Unfortunately, bad or unreliable or misleading information about cancer care is readily available, too, so be smart about what you listen to or read and believe.
