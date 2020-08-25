Times have been tough in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma these past few months with the COVID-19 pandemic causing so many disruptions.
Agencies that help people in the community who find themselves struggling have had a tough time meeting all the needs. These nonprofits rely on the generosity of others to make sure they can do their jobs.
United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma provides needed funds for 15 nonprofit member agencies, but needs us to make sure it can give out the money needed to help our community.
United Way gets the bulk of its money during its annual fundraising drive, and this year has increased its goal to meet the larger demand due to the coronavirus.
Recently, Kyle Williams, chair of the drive, along with his family, announced the goal this year has been increased to $800,000, with a “stretch goal” of $888,000. Last year’s drive brought in $765,000 in cash, pledges and in-kind donations.
“The COVID economic shock we all began feeling in late March has wreaked havoc on families, businesses and individuals,” Williams said. “We know the needs are going to be greater than they’ve been before, and it’s probably not going to be just a one-off year.”
United Way’s reach is large. The 15 member agencies it supports are: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family MCA, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes, RSVP of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, Thayne A. Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Salvation Army, Youth & Family Services North Central Oklahoma and YWCA of Enid.
It doesn’t take much to look at that list and see how widespread in our community the reach is.
We hope you will consider giving to the United Way campaign. Your donations will be greatly appreciated, and you know they will be put to good use. Anything you can give will help.
For more information or to donate, visit https://www.unitedwayenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.