Thumbs up to the awesome tribute Enid City Commission bestowed on the late Rev. Alfred Baldwin Jr.
Commissioners voted to rename a portion of South 5th in honor of the longtime pastor who died last year. The street from Garriott to Ohio will be named “Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way.”
Baldwin, who was 76 when he died in October 2019, served as pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Enid for many years.
Baldwin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1968. After then rededicating his life to Jesus Christ, he was ordained in 1975 at Calvary Baptist Church in Wichita, Kan. He also attended Phillips University in Enid and Langston University.
Baldwin taught for 15 years at Longfellow Junior High School, while also serving as president of Southern Heights Ministerial Alliance, as well as state dean of the Oklahoma Baptist State Congress of Christian Education and state director of Christian Education in the Oklahoma State Baptist Convention.
This is a wonderful tribute to a man who did so much for Enid.
Thumbs up to members of the WildHorse Gang, who presented a special gift to 4RKids Foundation.
The WildHorse Gang, a Christian-based community volunteer organization for youth, brought 40 Christmas gift bags, each one with a hat and scarf inside, to 4RKids Foundation, a nonprofit organization that began in 2003 and provides support and opportunities to children and adults with special needs.
The WildHorse Gang has adopted the 4RKids Foundation, volunteering with the organization and helping with projects. The WildHorse Gang brings in aluminum cans for the 4RKids Foundation to recycle, and the foundation saves the pop tabs for the WildHorse Gang for a separate project they’re doing.
What a wonderful Christmas surprise these special youths provided.
Thumbs up to some special first responders who provided some Christmas shopping assistance for 30 Enid area children.
Members of Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol took part in “Christmas 911” recently. The annual event provides the children with a holiday shopping spree at Walmart they otherwise would not experience.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 144 and International Association of Firefighters Local 3722 sponsored the event. Each child received $100 to spend on items for themselves or their loved ones. In addition, the families receive $50 gift cards to Jumbo Foods.
It’s awesome to see these men and women take time out of their day to put a smile on a child’s face.
