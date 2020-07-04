Today we look around and see a lot of red, white and blue. Those are the colors of our nation’s flag, and we are pleased to see an abundance of American flags flying today in recognition of Independence Day.
We cherish the Stars and Stripes as a symbol of our great nation, a nation tested by wars and terrorism and internal strife. This nation, and the personal freedoms that we cherish, must never be taken for granted. Even as protests fill our nation’s streets, our news feeds and newspapers, we must acknowledge that our very ability to speak out comes from our great nation’s laws and the flexibility provided for change.
The American flag represents a nation that has been tested, painfully tested, by costly wars waged by nations seeking to destroy the United States of America as we know it. The Nazi regime in Germany set out to destroy us. Many young Americans died defending our country, but the U.S. prevailed. Going back even further, the Confederacy set out to break apart the United States of America. Again, it was a bitter and bloody war, but the USA won. The nation of the Stars and Stripes survived, won, and continues to govern today.
That’s why it’s so baffling that people today, American citizens living here in Oklahoma, continue to celebrate the flags and symbols of the Nazi regime and the Confederacy. Why? When those flags represent causes that so many Americans fought to conquer. Those causes were so offensive that hundreds of thousands of Americans sacrificed, even died, to stop them.
So, why drag out and wave the flags of those offensive causes? They are history, and they should be recognized as history. Studied, not celebrated.
Prominently displaying the Nazi swastika or the Confederate battle flag undoubtedly will offend people. So, don’t do it! Not on NASCAR race cars, not on flag poles, not on banners. Even if the law allows it, common sense says that’s painful history, not something to celebrate.
What we can, and should, celebrate is the freedom we have today and the people who have fought to keep us free. Does our nation need to change? Certainly, and our newspaper pages and broadcast airwaves are filled with ideas on how to improve. Our nation is far from perfect, but it still is great. Truly great. There is none better anywhere on this Earth.
Today, we celebrate that with Old Glory, the American flag, and none other.
