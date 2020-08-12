It’s been a while, so people are out of practice, but school is starting up again, which means it’s time to think about school zones.
We haven’t had to deal with school zones since March, which schools statewide were shut down at a COVID-19 precaution.
This week will be a busy one in Enid. Chisholm, Oklahoma Bible Academy and Pioneer begin Wednesday, while Enid students return to classes Thursday. Waukomis starts Aug. 20.
It may take students a little time to get back into the school routine, but drivers don’t have that luxury. They have to get back in the routine right away.
Motorists need to be aware and pay extra attention now. The two biggest things to remember are to follow slower school zone speed limits and watch out for school buses.
School zones are clearly marked by signs and flashing yellow lights.
For the safety of children, drivers must slow down to 20 mph during designated times and when the lights are flashing. School zones are active in Enid each school day 7-8:30 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.
If you violate the school zone limit, be prepared to pay. Speeding 10 mph or less over the speed limit in a school zone could result in a $144 fine. Speeding 11 mph or more in a school zone could result in a $244 fine.
School zones aren’t the only places drivers need to exercise caution.
Everyone needs to be mindful of children walking or biking to and from school.
Kids at times may not pay attention where they are walking, or they get to playing around and end up in the street.
If drivers aren’t paying attention, we could have a tragedy.
School buses haven’t been out lately, so many people may have forgotten the rules when they encounter a school bus. When a school bus stops to pick up or drop off students, it will have flashing red lights and a stop sign extended.
That means traffic from both directions must come to a stop until the bus’ lights go off and the sign is back in.
As with speeding in a school zone, passing a stopped school bus with its lights and stop sign active could set you back $144.
We’re sure everyone has better things to do with $144 than pay an unnecessary fine.
Let’s all be aware and be safe.
