Thumbs up to those winning awards and participating in the premium sale auction to close out the 86th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show recently at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
More than 2,400 animals were exhibited during the show, by 840 exhibitors from 40 schools and nine counties. The event saw the sale of 98 animals.
The premium sale earned exhibitors $166,900. That is up from $151,646 last year and $137,150 in 2018.
“The buyers have proven once again that they support our area youth and validate that what these kids do inside and outside the show ring matters,” show superintendent Jennifer Kisling said.
Overall, Kisling said this year’s show was “tremendous.”
Congrats to all involved!
More thumbs up to students from the Catholic university in Milwaukee, Wis., for continuing the school's longstanding tradition of coming to Enid to work with Enid Habitat for Humanity — one of more than a dozen projects Marquette students are tackling around the country.
Brian Pillatzke, a project coordinator with Enid Habitat for Humanity, said Marquette students have been coming to Enid to volunteer for spring break for more than 20 years.
The group of seven Marquette students recently were helping renovate a house at 223 W. Pine.
The home was built in the early 1900s, and was donated to Habitat for Humanity almost two years ago. Marquette students also helped work on the home during spring break last year.
Katie Robertson, a sophomore from Marquette, said this was her first service trip with the university. She said she and her peers from Marquette have been warmly received in Enid.
"Everyone here has been so nice to us," Robertson said. "We've been so welcomed here. It's been awesome."
Thanks for helping our community!
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Enid Civitan Club for offering a new subscription flag service for homes and business in Enid.
After selling subscriptions for members to place flags at subscribers' addresses, club membership hasn't been able to keep up with physically placing the flags on those holidays.
So, they're offering the new service, which will provide flags, poles and holders to any who wish to display the American flag.
For $50 per year, the Civitans will provide a 3-by-5-foot American flag on an 8-foot pole, set a pipe holder level with the ground and replace any flag that becomes worn or unserviceable.
Participants can put the flag out any day they wish, as long as they agree to abide by two rules of flag etiquette
To subscribe to the flag service, mail a check for $50 made payable to Enid Civitan Club, along with your name and address, to Box 1442, Enid, OK 73702. For more information call (580) 484-6666 or (580) 747-6048.
In order to have flags available by Memorial Day, subscriptions need to be received by May 1.
This is a great way for the Civitans to keep serving their patriotic roots.
