Thumbs up to a job well done.
Greg Gordon recently retired as a lieutenant after more than 25 years with Enid Police Department.
His first day with the department was June 19, 1995. He was a patrolman, then detective before being promoted to sergeant in June 2003, after which he served as patrol sergeant and detective sergeant. He became a lieutenant in June 2015, near his 20-year mark with the department, serving as patrol lieutenant.
Gordon said although he enjoyed being on patrol, his favorite assignment was in the detective division because it gave him time to work on a case.
He plans to take a year off to spend some time with his family, especially the “apple of his eye” grandson. He then plans on working part time, though he’s not sure where at yet.
We wish him well in retirement.
Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools patrons deserve a thumbs up for approving a $2.03 million bond issue last week.
The vote was 148-32, or 82.22% in favor, well more than the 60% required for approval.
According to the district’s website, the bond issue will pay for technology for students and teachers; lights and improvements to the football and softball fields; a new multi-purpose facility that will allow indoor elementary recreation and athletic practice; and agriculture program shows and events.
The bond, according to the district, will not raise taxes because of newly installed pipelines and wind turbines in the area.
It’s always great to see a community supports its school system.
RSVP of Enid has found another way to help people, by partnering with National Council on Aging (NCOA) to expand assistance to people with Medicare in Northern Oklahoma.
Nationally, half of all people with Medicare live on incomes less than $26,200 per year, according to an RSVP press release, and often lack the resources needed to meet basic living expenses. Several benefit programs exist to help these people with the costs of health care, prescriptions, food and more, and the new partnership will help seniors identify their eligibility and apply for these programs.
RSVP of Enid is one of 87 Benefits Enrollment Centers (BECs) funded by NCOA to serve low-income Medicare beneficiaries in 43 states. BECs use NCOA’s free online BenefitsCheckUp tool, available at www.BenefitsCheckUp.org, to screen lower-income older adults, and younger adults with disabilities, for a number of benefits and to help them apply for and use those benefits.
People can find out if they qualify for assistance by calling (580) 233-5914 or visiting www.rsvpenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.