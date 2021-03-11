It’s nice to celebrate good news, and the fact that sales tax revenues increased over 4% in Enid last year — despite a pandemic year full of economic struggles — is good news indeed.
For the calendar year 2020, the city received a little more than $848.2 million in sales tax revenue, compared to $810.8 million the previous year. The money is based on retail sales in Enid and revenue generated from online sales.
So far, for the fiscal year which began July 1, 2020, Enid sales tax receipts are up 3.42% from the previous year. This is a positive signal for a potential economic rebound throughout the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
While these revenue increases are minimal compared to previous pre-pandemic years, to have an increase at all when many Enid businesses have been dealing with the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 is a testament to the hard work of those businesses as well as economic development efforts.
Local officials believe much of the increase is because the city was able to capture sales taxes from those who shopped at home or online. A major Supreme Court ruling in 2018, combined with actions by the Oklahoma Legislature and major online retailers, addressed a problem of lost tax revenue and untaxed sales. This has helped generate a substantial boost in tax revenue for state and local governments.
As Fiscal Year 2021 progresses and the next fiscal year begins in July, Enid continues to see construction of retail stores, restaurants, hotels and convenience stores. Vaccinations are rolling out more quickly, and there is genuine hope that the restrictions of the pandemic will ease dramatically as summer approaches.
Enid business and city government leaders are optimistic that economic development efforts will pick up the pace, and these sales tax increases point the way toward a brighter future for Enid’s overall economy.
