Enid business leaders heard some advice recently on what they should do to promote our city as a place where industries want to be.
At last week’s Enid Regional Developmental Alliance annual meeting, which was held online, Chris Schwinden, a consultant with Site Selection Group, provided several recommendations, including:
• Promoting Enid’s educational training ground.
• Developing a “one-page” pitch for potential workers and investors.
• Focus on certain industries for future growth, including heavy manufacturing, food processing, aerospace and automotive.
• Work on rail-served projects expanding or escaping from California.
Enid’s demographic advantages include its “clean” commuting story, a favorable age profile and a positive trajectory on quality of place, Schwinden said.
Its threats include low labor participation and a lower population growth. However, to counter those disadvantages, Enid is located on the edge of a “good neighborhood” from Texas into eastern Oklahoma for population growth through 2030.
It’s good to hear things like this from someone outside Enid who is taking a look at us and what we have to offer.
We’ve got things we need to take advantage of, including Autry Technology Center, which works well with businesses to develop the kind of programs they need for their workers. We’ve got a strong aerospace presence with Vance Air Force Base and Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
We know business leaders listened and will act accordingly.
