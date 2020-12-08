“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
That phrase from Benjamin Franklin could apply to our health, and also to our fight against crime.
Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in trying to solve a rash of recent vehicle burglaries. Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, EPD took six reports of vehicle burglaries, resulting in nine firearms being stolen.
Officers took five of the six reports on Nov. 30. Three of them were in the 2700 block of North Van Buren, and the other two occurred in the 4100 block of Shady Lane and the 1200 block of West Wabash. On Dec. 3, officers took another burglary and theft report in the 4100 block of Shady Lane.
Now, EPD is asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and be wary of anyone selling a firearm at a really low price.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact EPD at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers in reference to case #2020-9484, go to www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously, or text a tip to 847411, typing “EPDTIP” and a message. Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify or be identified.
Apple iPhone users may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” Android users can go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
In addition to seeking information on the suspects, EPD also is warning people to take extra precautions to avoid becoming a crime victim.
For one, EPD is encouraging people to keep their firearms out of their vehicles and secured inside, preferably in a safe or other locked device. It also said those who own firearms should record the serial numbers and have the information in a readily accessible place, which can help in the recovery.
And, EPD also encourages people to secure their vehicles. Most of the recent vehicle burglaries occurred “when the victims either did not lock their vehicles or could not remember if their vehicles were secured,” according to police.
That’s good to remember. People should keep their vehicles locked, and if for some reason they can’t, then don’t leave any valuables (cellphones, money, electronics and firearms) in your vehicle.
Don’t become a victim, or at least make it harder for someone to take your things.
