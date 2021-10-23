Getting away from domestic abuse is not easy. Ask any woman or man who has been a victim, and they will tell you that when domestic abuse/violence starts, they typically think it’s only a one-time thing — or even think they are partly to blame.
Then, the longer the abusive relationship goes on, it becomes even more difficult. On average, it takes a person seven times to leave an abusive relationship for multiple reasons such as isolation, financial despair, keeping the family together and shame and embarrassment.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while also raising awareness for those issues.
Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abuse behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another and includes physical and sexual violence, threats, economic and emotional/psychological abuse, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
More than 10 million adults in the United states experience domestic violence annually, according to NCADV. In Oklahoma, 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men experience physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetimes.
“This is a great platform to make this conversation really loud and present in the community,” said Courtney Strzinek, executive director of the YWCA of Enid. “Not everyone is super comfortable with this conversation, so this gives them a safe platform to be able to have this conversation. … The more you talk about it, the more that people in need will know that you’re a safe person and can help them, and the more that people get that message out, then victims will know, ‘We believe you. We’re here for you.’”
Thankfully for Enid, Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma, there is a strong support system to help domestic abuse victims. Strzinek said it takes a community of supporters telling victims they are believed and that they can find safety. That support system also gives victims the courage to leave.
Law enforcement and the legal community have made great strides in taking domestic abuse and violence seriously. Laws have been strengthened to put more teeth behind penalties against domestic violence. Organizations like the YWCA provide shelter, counseling and resources to help victims find their way through the legal system to break ties with an abuser.
Enid YWCA has a domestic abuse hotline that is open 24 hours, seven days a week. If you need help, call (580) 234-7644 or toll-free (800) 966-7644.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.