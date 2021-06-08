COVID-19 vaccine numbers have stalled in many areas of the nation, including Oklahoma. The good news is that much of the most vulnerable populations have received the vaccine. The bad news is there still are many, many people who can and should be vaccinated.
While other states in the same boat are coming up with creative ways to incentivize people to get vaccinations, Oklahoma’s governor apparently is uninterested in such programs, even though Oklahoma’s per capital COVID-19 vaccination rate has dropped to 11th-worst in the nation.
Other states are trying to increase their stalled numbers by leveraging millions in federal coronavirus aid, such as incentive lotteries or opportunities to do something special, such as in Alabama, where residents can get a chance to drive on the Talladega Speedway. They are doing their best to woo vaccine-hesitant residents to get the shot.
However, the governor’s office is shrugging off any such incentive idea, saying, “Anyone who wants a vaccine can get one.”
What does it hurt to leverage some of those federal COVID dollars for incentives? There are several potential incentive opportunities that would boost vaccines in our state.
For example, how about the opportunity to be an extra in the blockbuster movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” being filmed right now in Oklahoma? Or maybe an all-expenses-paid trip to the premier of the movie when it comes out? Tickets to a suite for the OKC Thunder or OU or OSU football certainly would be enticing. Ohio is running a “Vax-a-Million” promotion that offers any Ohio adult who has received a COVID-19 vaccination the opportunity to win one of five $1 million prizes. Something like that likely would get the attention of Oklahoma residents as well.
We know there are people who will not get the vaccine, no matter what incentives are dangled in front of them. However, studies have shown that financial incentives can get people to change their health behaviors.
The governor keeps saying he wants Oklahoma to be a Top 10 state. Well, health of residents is important when it comes to considering what makes a state excellent. We’d like to see Gov. Stitt be more open to creative ways to encourage more Oklahomans to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
