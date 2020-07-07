Oklahoma received some good news and bad news recently in terms of revenue.
The bad news was that total gross receipts of $1.1 billion were down by $56.4 million in June, compared to June 2019. That is a 4.9% drop.
However, the good news is the decline was not nearly as steep as it was in April and May, during the height of the COVID-19 business shutdown statewide. Revenue in April was down 31.8% from April 2019, and down 14% in May, compared to May 2019.
We are seeing signs of improvement in our economy, but we’re still struggling from a revenue standpoint. The amount of collections from the gross production tax received from the oil and gas industry shows that.
June collections were $19.6 million, down by $72.5 million, or 78.7%, compared to the same month of last year. That was the lowest monthly total in more than 10 years.
The state’s energy sector was hit hard by the pandemic, but there are signs of improvement.
June gross production tax receipts are paid on oil and gas production that occurred during April, when the price per barrel of crude oil averaged $16.55. Prices have since rebounded to more than $40 per barrel. Nevertheless, June extraction tax receipts are the lowest monthly total in more than 10 years.
Income tax collections saw an increase. Gross income tax collections, a combination of individual and corporate income taxes, generated $407.3 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 2.1%, from the previous June.
Individual income tax collections for the month, though, were $326.2 million, down by $1 million, or 0.3%, from the prior year. Corporate collections were $81.1 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 12.8%.
We would expect to see continued improvement in the state’s revenue picture as we go on, barring another statewide shutdown related to COVID-19.
We aren’t out of the woods yet, but we can hope for better times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.