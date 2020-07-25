The return to school is fast approaching, and districts have been making their plans on how to proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, a divided Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 not to require face masks in school, opting instead to leave that decision to local districts. The state board did “strongly” recommend the use of masks.
Members also left it to each district to decide when it is safe to hold in-person classes, allow contact sports, hold public gatherings on school grounds and whether to allow visitors on campus.
Earlier in the week, Enid Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-2 to require students to wear face coverings in communal areas outside of classrooms when they return to school Aug. 13. Face coverings would be required in gathering places such as hallways, auditoriums, gyms and buses, though masks already were to be mandated on buses because social distancing will be impossible.
In fact, the Enid district has spent over $50,000 purchasing two cloth face masks for all students, teachers and employees, as well as paper masks for bus drivers.
Any student with a fever who will be tested for coronavirus also will be given a tie-able surgical mask in an isolation room in the school’s health office, and Garfield County Health Department will do contact tracing through classes’ seat charts, which will be required in all EPS classes. Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 will be kept out of school for 14 days, though any student with a fever must be kept home for 48 hours.
The district also has implemented procedures for cleaning classrooms and other areas in school buildings.
As far as education goes, Enid students will have three learning options as school starts: in-person, virtual or a hybrid of the two. Once parents and secondary students decide on one of the three re-entry plans, they are locked into that plan for the semester, or a year for elementary students, the board determined.
Pre-K to second-grade students will have access to the online learning program Seesaw, while third- to fifth-graders, as well as secondary education students, will use Google Classroom, said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Randall Rader. The district is purchasing the full Seesaw program.
Could EPS and the state board have voted for stronger measures, requiring masks everywhere in school? Certainly they could have, and the decisions by both bodies have proven to be controversial. As with any decision, neither board is going to get 100% of the people behind the decisions they made. There always will be critics.
What we have to realize is that members of both boards are in a tough situation. They voted based on the best information they have available.
They also have the ability to come back at some point and adjust their plans to the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.