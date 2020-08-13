With Mary Stallings announcing her retirement as executive director of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, it’s an appropriate time not only to thank Stallings but also to reflect on the value of a strong and healthy community foundation.
The foundation is a non-profit, philanthropic organization that serves the charitable needs of Enid and the Cherokee Strip region of Northwest Oklahoma. It does this primarily through developing and administering endowment funds, allowing donors to give money that will be kept forever, with proceeds going each year to a designated charity, cause or purpose.
The foundation offers an excellent way for people who have grown and thrived in a community or region to give back to charitable causes in that area for decades to come — well beyond the lifetimes of the donors.
The Enid-based Cherokee Strip Community Foundation also provides non-profit organizations a way to invest money for future needs, and it allows gift funds to be established for granting scholarships or other charitable purposes.
The keys are professional investment and management of the donated funds plus a focus on the needs of charitable and non-profit organizations in the region.
Stallings, with almost 20 years of involvement with the foundation, has helped ensure the professional management and reputation of the organization. And, it’s worked. Assets of the foundation have grown from $1.8 million in 2000 to more than $28 million today. And during this time, the foundation also gave back more $15 million to designated causes.
Donors see the most from their tax-deductible gifts by keeping the charitable impact local. More than 25 area business and community leaders form the foundation’s governing and advisory boards, and collectively they administer more than 230 funds established by individuals or organizations.
Stallings retires with the satisfaction of a job well done, and Northwest Oklahoma is blessed by having a healthy foundation supporting education, the arts, social services and quality of life for many, many years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.