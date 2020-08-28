The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges in all parts of our lives.
In our state, there has been a drop in the number of new voter registrations, with COVID-19 being the culprit. Oklahoma is one of 10 states that doesn’t have online registration, so the process is a bit more complicated.
Oklahoma Watch reported that new voter registrations through the end of July were down almost 22%, when compared to the same period before the 2016 presidential election.
According to Oklahoma Watch, the state saw a little more than 37,000 new voter registrations from March to May. During the same period in 2016, there were more than 65,500 people who registered.
Things picked up in July, with registrations up 33%, according to Oklahoma Watch.
However, the deadline to register to vote in the November general election is fast approaching. People need to sign up by Oct. 9, and with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, we have to wonder how many people will make the effort to register, as they weigh concerns for their health.
The process isn’t really complicated, it just takes some time. Voter registration applications are available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices and libraries. They also can be downloaded from Oklahoma State Election Board’s website, ok.gov/elections/.
Applicants also can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal’s voter registration wizard at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard.
The registration wizard makes it easy for voters to complete the application, then print, sign and mail it to their county election board.
Of course, people also can go to their respective county election board and do all the paperwork in person.
When the process is done, people will receive a voter identification card in the mail, or a letter explaining why their application was denied.
Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing. The phone number is (580) 249-5959.
We would encourage people to get registered. This is a big election year, capped with the presidential election Nov. 3.
It’s important to be able to exercise your right to vote.
